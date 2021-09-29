Video
Khaleda’s bail extended for one year in 5 cases

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail for one year in five cases.
Two HC benches passed the extension orders on Monday and Tuesday,
following separate pleas moved by the former prime minister's lawyers.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohammad Ali on Tuesday ordered the extension of bail in three defamation cases filed in Dhaka and another in Narail in 2018.
Meanwhile, the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo on Monday extended the bail in a murder case filed in Cumilla in 2015.
Lawyers Kayser Kamal and AHM Kamruzzaman Mamun, Shamima Sultana Dipti and Roknuzzaman Shuja appeared for Khaleda Zia during the hearing on the extension petitions.
Khaleda Zia is accused in 36 criminal cases and she is now on bail in 34 cases.
The BNP chief has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for 17 years, in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases by the court.
She landed in Old Dhaka Central Jail after the trial court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8 in 2018.
Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the government freed her from jail on condition for six months through an executive order, suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University the same day and has been staying at her Gulshan residence since then.
On September 19, the suspension of her prison sentence was extended by six months, for the fourth time since last year.


