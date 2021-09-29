75th birthday  of PM celebrated



People coming for inoculation against Covid-19 wait in a long queue at Narinda Fakir Chan Community Centre in the capital during the countrywide mass vaccination programme marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday on Tuesday. (Inset) A woman receives vaccine at a centre at Moghbazar in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL and its associate bodies, including central committees, took up various programmes to celebrate the day countrywide.

Highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, AL and its different front organizations celebrated the day through various programmes

including discussions, Milad, Doa Mahfils and tree plantation in different parts of the country including the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in the United States but her 75th birthday was celebrated across the country.

Doa and Milad Mahfils were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country after Zuhr and Asar prayers seeking good and sound health and long life of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Special prayers were offered at International Buddhist Monastery (Bihar) in Merul Badda, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB) Mirpur Baptist Church, Jakmala Rani Church in Tejgaon and Dhakeshwari Temple on the day.

The central ruling party leaders were present at the events.

Besides, another nationwide mass vaccination campaign began on Wednesday morning with a target to inoculate eight million people on the occasion of her birthday.

As part of the Awami League's central programmes, a discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital at 10:00am.

AL Forest and Environment Affairs Sub-committee targeted to plant 75 thousand trees across the country on the occasion of party President's birthday within three days.

The National Implementation Committee on Celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organised a discussion and doa mahfil at its office in the city.

Besides, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a jubilant procession from the Madhur Canteen on the DU campus at 12:00am. After parading different streets on the campus, the procession ended after a rally.

Almost all departments of the government organised various programmes, including discussions, doa and milad-mahfil, special prayers and photo exhibitions marking the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina assumed office on January 7 for the fourth time after her party-led grand alliance won the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30, 2018.

She served as the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996-2001, second term in 2009-2013 and the third term in 2014-2018. She served as the Leader of Opposition thrice.

She spent much of her childhood in her ancestral small hamlet in Tungipara. When Bangabandhu was elected a legislator, the family moved to Dhaka in 1954. She graduated from the University of Dhaka in 1973.

Having a chequered political career, Hasina was elected vice-president of the Students Union of the Government Intermediate Girls College when she contested as a candidate from the Students League.

Later, she served as secretary and then as president of the college unit of the Chhatra League. She was also a member of the Chhatra League at Dhaka University and became the secretary of the Rokeya Hall unit. She actively participated in all mass movements during her student life.

Bangabandhu, along with the members of his family, was brutally assassinated on the fateful night of August 15, 1975. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were the only survivors as they were in West Germany at that time.

She was unanimously elected as the president of the Bangladesh Awami League in 1981 in her absence while she was in forced exile. She finally returned home on May 17, 1981, ending her six years in exile.

She faced the wrath of the then rulers on her return as she launched a movement to restore democracy in the country. The Prime Minister was detained time and again and at least 22 bids were made on her life.





