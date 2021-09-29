Who will lead BNP in next JS polls? Quader questions

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday asked BNP to let him know who will lead the BNP in the next elections. Since, the 11th parliamentary election was led by Dr Kamal Hossain.

Addressing the BNP leaders, he said, "If anyone who is a fugitive and convicted, the people of the country will never accept him as a leader."

He said these while addressing a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital. The meeting was organized by the ruling Awami League on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "I want to ask a question to BNP. Who is your leader in the next election? Who is your leader in the movement? Who will lead the movement? With whom you will stage the movement and form the government? We are saying - our leader is Sheikh Hasina."

Addressing the BNP leaders, Quader said, "Show me an alternative leader to Sheikh Hasina. You will show the man who is a fugitive and a condemned convict. He is your next prime minister. Will the people of Bangladesh accept it?"

He further said, "People are not so stupid. People know that there is no benefit to elect BNP. The party has called on various parties to unite in the next elections. They formed a

qualition under the leadership of Dr Kamal Hossain in the last elections. The people of this country have also seen the results of that unity."

Addressing party men, Quader said, "Leaders and activists must be united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the next elections. All leaders and activists must take an oath. Everyone needs to be united and maintain discipline within the party. The party has to be reorganised with dedicated activists. Those involved in misdeeds will not get Awami League tickets in future."

In his speech Dr Abdur Razzaque, Presidium Member of AL, said, "BNP is repeatedly threatening to bring the caretaker government system. There is no caretaker government in the constitution of Bangladesh."

"There will never be a caretaker government in the country. There is no caretaker government anywhere in the world. Elections are held during the tenure of the government in power. The responsibility of the Election Commission (EC) is to make the election smooth," he added.

Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury chaired the discussion while AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries- Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, among others, were present.

