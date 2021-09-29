Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Home Front Page

BTRC gets 2 weeks more to close unregistered news portals

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday allowed two more weeks to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to implement its earlier order directing the closure of all unregistered online news portals of the country.
Responding to a petition filed by BTRC seeking time to implement the court order, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.
Lawyer Jarin Rahman and Rashida Chowdhury appeared for the writ petition while Advocate Farzana Sharmin represented the BTRC.
Earlier in the day, the BTRC informed the HC bench that a list of all registered and unregistered online news portals has been sought from the information ministry. But the ministry is yet to provide the list.
When BTRC receive the list from the information ministry, steps will be taken to shut down the unregistered online news portals, BTRC told the HC.
Later, the HC set October 25 for further hearing on the writ petition.
Earlier, on September 14, the same HC bench asked the authorities concerned to shut down the unregistered news portals operating illegally in seven days.
The HC ordered that all unauthorised and unregistered news portals must be closed down while 92 registered news portals could run.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman and the Press Council Chairman have been asked to implement the directive in seven days after receiving the order.
On August 16, the HC issued a rule seeking an explanation on why an order should not be passed, directing to provide registration to the online news portals which are under consideration and close other unapproved and unregistered online news portals.
The rule also sought an explanation as to why a moral code of conduct won't be formulated for the high standard of professionalism of journalists, newspapers, and other media.


