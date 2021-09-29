Covid-19 kills 31, 1,310 infected in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 31 more death due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands 27,470. Some 1,310 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,553,873.

Besides, 1,195 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.43 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,513,876, according to a press release issued by the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 4.49 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.06 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 29,186 samples.

Among the deaths, 13 died in Dhaka division, five each in Chattogram and Khulna, two each in Rajshahi, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the 31 deceased, 17 were men and 14 women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,635 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,835 were women.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.77 million lives and infected more than 233.19 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 209.93 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





