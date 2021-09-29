BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride

National Equipment Identity Registrer or NEIR, phone registration system, has become a cause of concern for the general public as no promotional or publicity was made on the issue.

Majority of the cell phone users are getting notifications for registration from their individual operators.

Previously, NID based SIM card registration system also caused huge public embarrassment, when people had to carry out the SIM registration more than three times.

Asked about this harassment, cyber security expert Arif Mohiuddin said, "It's really a good initiative but telecom regulators need to take this more seriously because it's a question about personal security and national security. At the same time I appreciate this because if government can establish this project then it will earn huge revenue it missed in the past."

A private job holder in the capital Molla Anisur Rahman, while talking to this correspondent, said, "How and when we have to do this registration I don't know but still I got an SMS from my operator. My point is that the telecom regulatory body needs to clarify all those issues otherwise if my mobile phone gets lost then what will I do in this digital age."

Talking on these issues, a college going student Md Abdul Rahim said for the last 18 months I was doing my online classes using my smartphone, but I don't know what the future of my phone is at the time of a pandemic. I don't know whether my phone is valid or not."

A Dhaka University student who doesn't want to disclose his name said "BTRC has passed over the responsibility of dealer, distributor, phone importer and phone retail sellers to the general mobile phone users. Whereas, it was

BTRC's responsibility to ensure this and it can't shirk this responsibility."

Asking about this issues Radisson Digital Technologies Ltd Managing Director Delower Hossain Faruk, joint venture partner of this project said, "We deliver our overall project within June 30 of this year, but after all those activities will be done by BTRC."

On behalf of BTRC, Deputy Director, Media and Communications wing, Zakir Hossain Khan said, "Regarding promotion and mass awareness, we will talk with the high officials."

Asked about this issues, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said, "We have done a lot of promotion and publicity, we printed leaflets and promotional work all over the country. Even a normal citizen can understand how to register in NEIR system. After that if anyone face any problem then come to our office we will solve the problem"

"After that we also declared that in the time period of our piloting of NEIR, we will automatically register the entire phone in BTRC database. So no one need to panic about the existing phone but if anyone buy illegal phone after the deadline of September 30 then those phones will be blocked automatically," he added.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said all those things are being handled by BTRC, I have nothing to say.

Previously, the Telecom regulator in Bangladesh said all the mobile phone will get automatically registered by June 30 as part of a process to block illegal and counterfeit handsets.

In June, Brig Gen Shahidul Alam, Director General of regulator BTRC's spectrum department said, "The users won't need to do anything. There won't be a problem to use these (phones with no legal issues),"

Following a previous plan, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC will begin blocking the illegal phones experimentally on July 1. But they start piloting this project.

But now they fixed date after September 30, unregister all illegal handsets will block automatically.

Asked about these issues, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), President Mr Ghulam Rahman said," As far I know, it's an automatic process, if all the phone sets registered with BTRC, data base then it will be a good initiative for all the people. Because previously we see when consumer lost phone in any way then it become so difficult to find this phone but now the process make all those very easy to find those phone set."

According to the BTRC, if users can't register phone in tine, then they will be forced to dump the illegal phones because no SIM card will work on them after the given period of time.

Regarding this, a deal signed in between BTRC and Synesis IT in December 2020 for the NEIR technology. Besides, Radisson Digital Technologies Ltd and Computer World Bangladesh will also work on the project in a joint venture with Synesis IT in this NEIR project.



