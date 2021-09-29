No JSC, JDC exams this year

JSC and JDC exams will not be held this year and students will be promoted to the next class through annual examination result, said the Education Minister Dipu Moni.

The government has decided not to hold this year's Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations.

Dipu Moni told reporters after a tree-planting program on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday at Ganobhaban High School on Tuesday.

"No JSC, JDC examinations will be held this year and the students will be upgraded to the next class

through temporary tests," she said.

She said that there is no scope to hold JSC and JDC due to lack of time and preparation ahead of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

The SSC exams for the 10th graders will be held from November 14 and the HSC exams for 12th graders from December 2.

The exams will be held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on a group basis, and 24 assignments will be given for SSC students while 30 assignments for HSC students before the examinations, the education minister had said back in July.

No assignment will be given on Bangla, English and other compulsory subjects and the fourth subjects, she said then.

Educational institutions reopened on September 12 across the country after being closed since March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dipu Moni on Tuesday also said that the government has decided to introduce new curricula in schools and colleges from 2023.

She said the piloting of the revised curricular will start in 2022 and will be fully introduced by 2025.

SM Amirul Islam, the exam controller for Dhaka Education Board, told that they will sit soon to issue a notice in this regard.

Referring to SSC and HSC exams, previously the education minister said: "We have taken all-out preparation and I hope the examinations will be held in time as per the schedule."

She said the students should prepare themselves for the fourth industrial revolution that has been initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our prime minister has been working for the development of education," she said while conducting a tree plantation program with students' participation to commemorate the prime minister's birthday being celebrated on Tuesday.







