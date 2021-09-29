Mufti Ibrahim detained  

Police detained Mufti Kazi Ibrahim from his residence on Jakir Hossain Road at Lalmatia in the capital early Tuesday.

"A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained him at about 2:00am. He has been taken under custody for questioning regarding his recent controversial speeches," said DB chief Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter.

Mufti Kazi Ibrahim once claimed that women are growing beards as a side effect of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said in his speech that men are developing feminine voices after taking the jabs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ibrahim had gone live on Facebook claiming that plainclothes men were at his door to detain him.

According to a DB official, controversial speeches of Ibrahim are circulating on social media that have sparked debate.

He is being interrogated under the DB custody to check and sort out the issues regarding his speeches.

On various occasions, Mufti Ibrahim was found defending himself in front of the media after his versions on different topics created controversy.



