DU expels two over admission fraud

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today expelled two students for digital fraud and admission through illegal means.

The expelled students are- Md Rakib Hasan of Accounting & Information Systems Department (Session 2017-18) and Ishrak Hossain Rafi of Geology Department (Session 2017-18). The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Committee with VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a DU press release.

Besides, some 72 students have been given punishment for different terms for adopting unfair means in the exams.