Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU expels two over admission fraud

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today expelled two students for digital fraud and admission through illegal means.
The expelled students are- Md Rakib Hasan of Accounting & Information Systems Department (Session 2017-18) and Ishrak Hossain Rafi of Geology Department (Session 2017-18). The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Committee with VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a DU press release.
Besides, some 72 students have been given punishment for different terms for adopting unfair means in the exams.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU expels two over admission fraud
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
PM’s 75th Birth Anniv Celebrations in Frames
Siddirganj OC gets court notice for failing to produce PWs
SC disposes of five ACC appeals
Corona tests at airport to begin today, says CAAB Chairman
Migrant Resource Centre opens


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft