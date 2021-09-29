Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon the international community to take measure to create conducive environment in Myanmar for sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine state.

He made the call during a meeting with Lord Ahmad, British State Minister for Foreign Affairs for South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York recently and discussed various issues including the Rohingya crisis, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.

Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon the international community including the UK to take concrete actions in this regard immediately.

He suggested that Bangladesh as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and UK as the President of COP26 should jointly hold an event on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. Foreign Minister Momen also apprised Lord Ahmad of the steps taken by Bangladesh in the area of mitigation and adaptation.

He urged the private sector of the UK to invest in different environment-friendly projects in Bangladesh, including in electrification of the conventional railway.

Lord Ahmad appreciated the proactive leadership role of Bangladesh in the area of climate change, the release said.









