PM’s 75th Birth Anniv Celebrations in Frames

(1) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury at a virtual meeting organised by Dhaka North City Corporation on Tuesday, (2) Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, (3) Discussion by Pragatishil Sangbadik Mancha, (4) Members of the Kishore Bangla and The Daily Observer cutting cake, (5) Jahangirnagar University, (6) Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, (7) Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (8) Islamic Foundation, (9) Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, (10) National University, (11) Discussion and quiz competition by Chattogram City Corporation. photoS: observer