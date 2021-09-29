Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Editorial

Challenges to sustain 7 per cent GDP growth

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has released Least Developed Countries Report 2021, on Monday. According to the report, Bangladesh will have to invest $119.9 billion annually from 2021 to 2030 in order to meet one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets. Bangladesh aims to achieve 7 per cent annual GDP growth, target 8.1 of the SDGs. Moreover, according to the report, investment needs to achieve the SDGs in 2021-2030-- including eradicating extreme poverty (Target 1.1) and doubling the share of manufacturing in GDP (Target 9.2).

However, Bangladesh's average investment requirement is the highest among all 46 least developed countries (LDCs). Due to the country's supply-side bottlenecks and logistical shortfalls, its transport costs are higher than other regional LDCs, which could result in a slower pace of trade growth.
The country will need to ramp up domestic resource mobilisation efforts in order to increase external development funds.

However, it is widely known that, Bangladesh is all set for LDC graduation. But vulnerabilities still persist. Currently, public investments contribute only 8 per cent to our GDP, which is not sufficient for efficient growth. Now, Bangladesh is sustaining the economic shock triggered by the C-19. During the post pandemic period, at first we should get back to the pre-pandemic level of economy, and then plan out new investments.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Bangladesh's total investment at the current market price stood at $106.24 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21. Private investment accounted for $75.45 billion and public investment $30.79 billion. Understandably, comparing our current GDP with the actual investments, we are not on the right track.

There are several bureaucratic red tapes for foreign investors; they face complexities in investing in Bangladesh. Government must ensure business and investment friendly atmospheres for foreign investors.

For instance: Samsung planned to invest here and produce chips. Their management team did not get an appointment with the Board of Investments; the South Korean multinational conglomerate eventually diverted to Vietnam. Even Tata and Adidas failed to invest due to capital-related regulations.  

In addition, despite offering cheap labour, we are not getting full benefits from it--since most of our labour force is unskilled. Therefore, the local labour market is also not trained for modern technology, for which we have been unable to utilise our demographic dividend. Moreover, we continue to produce graduates who can meet with practical demands.

Under the current circumstances, economic diplomacy can be an effective weapon for Bangladesh to achieve its economic goals and attract foreign investment. Foreign missions can play a role in attracting investments in the potential sectors of the country. Complexities in the bureaucratic system must be addressed. Last of all, a comprehensive policy planning is a must to attain the targeted GDP growth.



