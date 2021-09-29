Dengue fever across the country

Dear Sir

Hundreds of dengue patients are being hospitalized every day. Among the admitted dengue patients there are a significant number of children between the ages of zero and 10 years. Aedes mosquito is not new in the capital. Everyone knows what to do to control Aedes.



Although many have fever, they are not being admitted to the hospital due to corona. For this reason, the exact picture of dengue is not being reflected. Everyone knows what kind of preparation should be taken in advance to prevent the increase in dengue outbreak. According to expert advice, Aedes mosquito control activities will be conducted throughout the year, which is normal. Sadly, as in other years, the authorities' special efforts to eradicate mosquitoes became visible after the outbreak of Aedes. If a person is infected with dengue and Covid-19 at the same time, various complications can occur in the patient.



Therefore, in order to stay safe and healthy, it is expected the government as well as every citizen to be aware and vigilant to prevent mosquito breeding.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID