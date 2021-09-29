

Money or brain



Rich people and people who want to become rich, work and learn every day how to put money to work for them. Having a regular job is just a short-term solution to the long-term problem/challenge of creating wealth and financial freedom. And it isbelieved that a job is the only way to produce money andit locks us into working for money for the entire period of our life.



In many cases, emphasis on saving is initiatedamong the poor and middle class people. However, the reason why savers are losers (as today's interest/profit rates are relatively close to zero in consideration with inflation, which is what makes savers losers except saving certificates issued by Bangladesh Government) as so many financial scandals evolves world-wide overtime.There have been three massive stock market crashes, firstly, Dotcom Crash-2000 (investors pushed money into internet-based startups with a hopes that companies would soon turn a profit).



Secondly, Real Estate Crash-2007 (caused by the rich, not the poor as the rich created financially engineered products i.e. derivatives),and, finally, Banking Crash-2008 (caused by rising energy prices on global markets, lending to an increase in the rate of global inflation,prior to COVID-19 recession in 2020, it was considered the most serious financial crisis since the great depression).



Robert Kiyosaki, author of rich dad poor dad,inherited money from his two dads. His biological father was a government employee (the poor dad) and he has opined that his poor dad could not make enough money in his lifetime as he had some limiting beliefs about money. Excessive money is a bad thing and subsequently will lead to do someunethical influences. Also, he believed that money could be earned merely through labour.



Majority of the poor and middle class people are economically conservative and have mere financial foundation. They have no way but to grip to their jobs and play it safe. And most importantly, in majority cases, poor and middle classespeople are very unwilling to welcome risks.



Simultaneously, Robert had the fortune to spend a lot of time with his friend's father (the rich dad). And he has spent time with two people from two different social echelons and able to compare and contrast their thoughts. Being rich or being poor is a matter of mindset and hence one must alter their personal beliefs in order to become rich, author opined.



And hence, in essence,rich dad turns cash flow into assets which in turn produces even more cash flow. In contrast, poor dad mindset people use the increased cash flow to buy more liabilities in the form of purchasing car, house, etc and subsequently cash flow is depleted.However, acquiring house or car ensures passive income. Remember, a person does not get rich by earning more money if he/she spends all of it on liabilities and expenses. Instead, a person becomes rich by investing money in income-producing assets.



The poor dad mindset equates money with labour as earning potential becomes limited. On balance, people engaging with a permanent job have a limited number of hours for work and hence their earning potential becomes limited. On the contrary, earning potential of business owners is not limited by the number of hours they work. They can earn as much money as they sell.



Simultaneously, investors can earn unlimited amount of money based on the money that they have invested. As such, rich dad poor dad recommends that people should try to transit themselves from employees to business owners in their life and can maximize their earning potential as well.



Getting rich is easier as a businessperson as their wealth is not locked to the number of hours that they work.



And, secondly, they get a better deal on their taxes since tax system does not work the same way for everyone. The tax system favours the rich business owners. As business owners are allowed to deduct business expenses from their income before they have to pay taxes. And people who have engaged with jobs are not welcome with same facility. A Job holder has to pay tax on entire income and the effective tax rates tend to be higher.



Remember, the amount of money that one can retain is more significant than the amount that one can make. Registered business owners and investors are able to avoid taxes whereas employees have no other way but to incur it. As such, abalanced portfolio or passive income generating assets is a key to remain better in addition to regular income for poor dad philosophy believers.



Poor dad's focus on good academic grades and academic performances and land a secure job, while rich dad's focus on financial freedom to make money working for you which is opposite of what poor dad believed.As such in a situation, instigate with your financial education; create your own personal financial objectives to instigate your path to long-term wealth and financial freedom.

The writer works at

Social Islami Bank Ltd













