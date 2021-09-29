

Why calls for anti-government movements fall flat



They are also seemed to be much concerned as the people including the voters have been gradually becoming less interested in political campaigns and electioneering over the past years. Most people including students, teachers, scholars, professionals, entrepreneurs, workers have visibly become reluctant to partake in anti-government political campaigns called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies time to time.



However, a section of the leaders and activists of the anti-government parties has remained dedicated and awaiting chances to partake in the movement whenever such calls come from the party high command or the alliance. But their number is absurdly very small, and they are subdued by law enforcers at the onset of the campaign launched recently at different occasions across the country.



In terms of Bangladesh's ongoing politics since 2009, besides the ruling party there are two different other parties, one called opposition parties, which participate in polls in alliance or separately with the ruling party in general elections and other is the anti-government parties who boycott general elections and try to remain on the streets agitating against the government.



The anti-government parties often call for an early election and sometimes for midterm elections and now they have been asking the government to hold the next general election under a caretaker government, if necessary by restoring constitutional provision to do so. However, the response to the call from the relevant party activists seemed lukewarm and while the reactions among the general people is too dull.



Millions of BNP activists and their allies from like-minded parties, who earlier used to take to the streets with the directives from the party leaders, have largely reduced in numbers, or they are avoiding re-emergence, on unexplained reasons. Thousands of militant activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) who used to rock the country with deadly violence in early 2010s in tandem with BNP activists now probably have melted away among the teeming millions, as they are no more seen in the sporadic campaign often launched by the BNP, the leading anti-government party.



Many militant activists of BNP and JeI have either been imprisoned or are on the run being indicted in criminal cases. However, most of the non-militant activists who could have avoided indictment are now engaged in normal life. Most of them have engaged themselves in business or have joined relevant professional jobs and passing peaceful silent life.



They are likely to become politically active and carry forward their respective party agenda whenever the chances will come. However, these silent activists and supporters of BNP, JeI and the other parties of the 20-partry alliance formed before the general election of 2014 against the ruling AL, are convinced that they won't have to lose anything including businesses, jobs etc in which they are now engaged, if AL forms the government for yet term.



Meanwhile the people of all social strata who earlier in Pakistani era took part in all anti government movement including 1952 language movement, six-point movement, 1969 mass upsurge, overwhelmingly voted to make AL victorious in 1970 and finally in the 1971 war of liberation, have become cool over the last decade.



The people joined in language movement because they saw how Pakistani rulers tried to gag their mother tongue. Similarly they stood behind their supreme leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realise the historic six-point demand to stop economic exploitation of Bangalees by Pakistanis. They later voted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to win absolute majority in 1970 general election in the whole of Pakistan. They finally responded to Bangabandhu's declaration of independence and freed the country defeating Pakistani forces on December 16, 1971.



In the independent Bangladesh, the shell-shocked general people took some time to rise against the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated with most family members in a military coup at early hours of August 15, 1975.The people actively participated in AL-led political campaign against the autocrat government of General turned President Ziaur Rahman in 1979-80.



The movement against General Zia was intensified after Sheikh Hasina, being elected as the chief of AL in absentia on February 16, 1981, returned to the country from India on May 17, 1981. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughters of Bangabandhu survived as they were in Germany on a visit when Bangabandhu was assassinated in Dhaka. Unfortunately General Zia was killed in Chittagong on an abortive military coup on May 30, 1981.



General people participated in separate movements headed by Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia against the military ruler General Hussein Muhammed Ershad from 1982. General turned President Ershad was finally toppled in a mass movement in December 1990. People wholeheartedly participated in the anti-Ershad campaign to bring an end to the rule of military Generals in civilian garb. The campaign brought a general election under a caretaker government and halted power usurpation by Generals for good.



But now, the people perhaps are not much responsive to the undue calls from certain political leaders, who when were in power could not give what people really wanted to attain. However, in the last more than 12 years they have seen that the incumbent government have given the country much more which the earlier government could not give in past nearly 40 years.



The country now has many things which it did not have earlier. It has now the capacity to grow adequate 35 million tonnes of foods a year. It has now more than required electricity of 25,000 megawatt to produce goods for fetching exports worth $40 billion per annum. It has far better infrastructure with rail, road, waterways and airways. More mega infrastructures including Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Dhaka Metro and elevated expressways, deep seaports, LNG terminals, 3rd terminal at the Dhaka international airport etc are coming to reality soon.



With all these developments the life of the people is being changed day by day. Simultaneously their day to day life is progressing without hassle, except punctuated, by the pandemic, which however by the grace of the Almighty Allah has been on the ebb. It seems the people don't bother about the allegations of corruption. Because, they now enjoy the amenities which they did not have some ten years back. Now they have sufficient electricity, foods, export earnings, remittances inflow, nearly adequate jobs, improved communication facilities, trade opportunities etc.



Under the incumbent government the people including the students, professionals manufacturers, traders, exporters have tasted the benefit of political stability, which they had not in the past before 2009, when opposition parties often used to call for hartals, strikes, protests etc, which often turned deadly.



With the political stability the uninterrupted production and exports have expedited the growth from 2010 to onward beyond 6 per cent and before the advent of the pandemic the GDP growth cross 8+ per cent. This has convinced the people that political stability is crucial for the economic growth. They are also convinced that political campaign that hinders education, production and exports, is not that much important and the people can live without political campaigns, which only pave the means of the opposition parties to ascend to the power through restlessness and mayhem. All these may be reasons behind the reluctance of the people in heeding to the calls of the anti-government parties for political movements.

The writer is Business Editor,

the Daily Observer





Leaders of some political parties opposed to the ruling Awami League (AL) and a section of political analysts in the country are apparently puzzled as the general people remained indifferent to the alleged hegemonistic attitude of the incumbent government, which has been contemplating to rule the country for the unprecedented fifth and the fourth consecutive term, winning the next general election, due in late 2023 or early 2024.They are also seemed to be much concerned as the people including the voters have been gradually becoming less interested in political campaigns and electioneering over the past years. Most people including students, teachers, scholars, professionals, entrepreneurs, workers have visibly become reluctant to partake in anti-government political campaigns called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies time to time.However, a section of the leaders and activists of the anti-government parties has remained dedicated and awaiting chances to partake in the movement whenever such calls come from the party high command or the alliance. But their number is absurdly very small, and they are subdued by law enforcers at the onset of the campaign launched recently at different occasions across the country.In terms of Bangladesh's ongoing politics since 2009, besides the ruling party there are two different other parties, one called opposition parties, which participate in polls in alliance or separately with the ruling party in general elections and other is the anti-government parties who boycott general elections and try to remain on the streets agitating against the government.The anti-government parties often call for an early election and sometimes for midterm elections and now they have been asking the government to hold the next general election under a caretaker government, if necessary by restoring constitutional provision to do so. However, the response to the call from the relevant party activists seemed lukewarm and while the reactions among the general people is too dull.Millions of BNP activists and their allies from like-minded parties, who earlier used to take to the streets with the directives from the party leaders, have largely reduced in numbers, or they are avoiding re-emergence, on unexplained reasons. Thousands of militant activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) who used to rock the country with deadly violence in early 2010s in tandem with BNP activists now probably have melted away among the teeming millions, as they are no more seen in the sporadic campaign often launched by the BNP, the leading anti-government party.Many militant activists of BNP and JeI have either been imprisoned or are on the run being indicted in criminal cases. However, most of the non-militant activists who could have avoided indictment are now engaged in normal life. Most of them have engaged themselves in business or have joined relevant professional jobs and passing peaceful silent life.They are likely to become politically active and carry forward their respective party agenda whenever the chances will come. However, these silent activists and supporters of BNP, JeI and the other parties of the 20-partry alliance formed before the general election of 2014 against the ruling AL, are convinced that they won't have to lose anything including businesses, jobs etc in which they are now engaged, if AL forms the government for yet term.Meanwhile the people of all social strata who earlier in Pakistani era took part in all anti government movement including 1952 language movement, six-point movement, 1969 mass upsurge, overwhelmingly voted to make AL victorious in 1970 and finally in the 1971 war of liberation, have become cool over the last decade.The people joined in language movement because they saw how Pakistani rulers tried to gag their mother tongue. Similarly they stood behind their supreme leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realise the historic six-point demand to stop economic exploitation of Bangalees by Pakistanis. They later voted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to win absolute majority in 1970 general election in the whole of Pakistan. They finally responded to Bangabandhu's declaration of independence and freed the country defeating Pakistani forces on December 16, 1971.In the independent Bangladesh, the shell-shocked general people took some time to rise against the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated with most family members in a military coup at early hours of August 15, 1975.The people actively participated in AL-led political campaign against the autocrat government of General turned President Ziaur Rahman in 1979-80.The movement against General Zia was intensified after Sheikh Hasina, being elected as the chief of AL in absentia on February 16, 1981, returned to the country from India on May 17, 1981. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughters of Bangabandhu survived as they were in Germany on a visit when Bangabandhu was assassinated in Dhaka. Unfortunately General Zia was killed in Chittagong on an abortive military coup on May 30, 1981.General people participated in separate movements headed by Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia against the military ruler General Hussein Muhammed Ershad from 1982. General turned President Ershad was finally toppled in a mass movement in December 1990. People wholeheartedly participated in the anti-Ershad campaign to bring an end to the rule of military Generals in civilian garb. The campaign brought a general election under a caretaker government and halted power usurpation by Generals for good.But now, the people perhaps are not much responsive to the undue calls from certain political leaders, who when were in power could not give what people really wanted to attain. However, in the last more than 12 years they have seen that the incumbent government have given the country much more which the earlier government could not give in past nearly 40 years.The country now has many things which it did not have earlier. It has now the capacity to grow adequate 35 million tonnes of foods a year. It has now more than required electricity of 25,000 megawatt to produce goods for fetching exports worth $40 billion per annum. It has far better infrastructure with rail, road, waterways and airways. More mega infrastructures including Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Dhaka Metro and elevated expressways, deep seaports, LNG terminals, 3rd terminal at the Dhaka international airport etc are coming to reality soon.With all these developments the life of the people is being changed day by day. Simultaneously their day to day life is progressing without hassle, except punctuated, by the pandemic, which however by the grace of the Almighty Allah has been on the ebb. It seems the people don't bother about the allegations of corruption. Because, they now enjoy the amenities which they did not have some ten years back. Now they have sufficient electricity, foods, export earnings, remittances inflow, nearly adequate jobs, improved communication facilities, trade opportunities etc.Under the incumbent government the people including the students, professionals manufacturers, traders, exporters have tasted the benefit of political stability, which they had not in the past before 2009, when opposition parties often used to call for hartals, strikes, protests etc, which often turned deadly.With the political stability the uninterrupted production and exports have expedited the growth from 2010 to onward beyond 6 per cent and before the advent of the pandemic the GDP growth cross 8+ per cent. This has convinced the people that political stability is crucial for the economic growth. They are also convinced that political campaign that hinders education, production and exports, is not that much important and the people can live without political campaigns, which only pave the means of the opposition parties to ascend to the power through restlessness and mayhem. All these may be reasons behind the reluctance of the people in heeding to the calls of the anti-government parties for political movements.The writer is Business Editor,the Daily Observer