Four found dead in four districts

Four people including a retired woman bank official have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Khulna, Moulvibazar, and Chattogram, on Monday and Tuesday.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a retired woman bank officer from her residence in the city on Monday

Deceased Saleha Begum, 67, was the wife of late Abdul Matin Hawladar. Her body was recovered from her residence in West Kaunia Hawladar Road area of the city around 11 pm.

Saleha Begum retired from the post of principal officer of Sonali Bank few years back. She has two daughters.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaunia Police Station (PS) Azimul Karim said Saleha Begum had a daughter with her; few days back, she left for Dhaka; so Saleha Begum was alone.

On Sunday night, he added, the daughter called Saleha Begum several times over her mobile phonel but she did not receive it.

Then she looked for relatives and neighbours. Relatives came to her residence on Monday morning and started calling her. When they did not get any response, they broke down the door and went inside and saw Saleha Begum's body lying there. Later they informed the police.

OC said there was no sign of injuries on her body. It was believed Saleha Begum died of a heart attack.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a man from Dumuria Upazila Health Complex in the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said some construction workers found a senseless man lying on the floor at a room in an under construction building owned by one Mostafa Khan at Kalibari Mor in the upazila sadar at around 1:45pm.

The construction workers, later, took him to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where the man died at around 2:15pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman said the man might have committed suicide after drinking poison as his body smells of it.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a cropland in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Farzan Khan, 65, son of late Rashid Khan of Bijli Village under Tilagaon Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district. He lived in Chhangaon Village under Adampur Union in Kamalganj Upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted his body at a cropland adjacent to his former wife Shamsun Begum's house in Tilagarh Village under Patanushar Union in the upazila at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shamsun Begum and her son Sohel Khan said they know nothing why Farzan came here. He did not even visit Shamsun's house, they added.

The deceased's younger sister Yarun Begum alleged that Shamsun's sons might have killed Farzan.

Kamalganj PS OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the half-decomposed body of an unidentified man from Hathazari Upazila in the district.

Local people spotted body in a graveyard in Dargah Tila area around 10 am and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, said Hathazari Model PS OC (Investigation) Rajib Sharma.