UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 28: A day-labourer died as hill-soil collapsed on him in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleq, 18, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Palangkhali Union.

Local sources said the hill-soil collapsed on Khaleq at around 5:30pm while he was lifting sand through dredger machine in Telkhola area of the union, which left him dead on the spot.