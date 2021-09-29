Woman, son electrocuted

THAKURGAON, Sept 28: A woman and her son were electrocuted in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Afroza Begum, 55, wife of Monu Mia of Balidara Village in the upazila, and their son Abdul Qader, 32.

Local sources said Abdul Qader came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on an irrigation pump at his paddy field nearby the house in the evening, which left him dead on the spot.

His mother Afroza also died on the spot as she tried to rescue her son at that time.





