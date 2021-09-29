Hasina’s 75th birthday celebrated in Khulna



A joyous rally was brought out by Noakhali Science and Technology University on the campus on Tuesday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. photo: observer

Various organisations including Khulna city and district Awami League (AL), its front organisations, Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club, Sheikh Russel Shishu and Kishore Academy Khulna city and district unit, Bangabandhu Academy organised different programmes to mark the day.

Chaired by city unit Awami League President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, a discussion meeting, doa mahfil and a cake-cutting programme was held at the party office. General secretary MDA Babul Rana, among others, was present on the occasion.

Besides, District unit AL organised separate meeting with its President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair. A doa mahfil and a cake-cutting were held at the party office.

Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club and Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Academy separately celebrated the birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina in the city. Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, Khulna Union of Journalists President Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, were present.

The longest serving Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.





KHULNA, Sept 28: The 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was celebrated on Tuesday with much fanfare and festivity in Khulna.Various organisations including Khulna city and district Awami League (AL), its front organisations, Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club, Sheikh Russel Shishu and Kishore Academy Khulna city and district unit, Bangabandhu Academy organised different programmes to mark the day.Chaired by city unit Awami League President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, a discussion meeting, doa mahfil and a cake-cutting programme was held at the party office. General secretary MDA Babul Rana, among others, was present on the occasion.Besides, District unit AL organised separate meeting with its President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair. A doa mahfil and a cake-cutting were held at the party office.Khulna Zila Parishad, Khulna Press Club and Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Academy separately celebrated the birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina in the city. Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, Khulna Union of Journalists President Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, were present.The longest serving Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.