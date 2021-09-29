Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Khatun, 5, daughter of Nurul Islam of Karnasuti Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father Nurul Islam said Jannatul was playing with another child Mithila beside a canal nearby the house at noon.
At one stage, they fell in the canal.
Later, locals rescued them and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jannatul dead.
Mithila is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.
RAJSHAHI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bagha and Mohanpur upazilas of the district in two days.
A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Umme Kulsum, daughter of Mahibul Islam, a resident of Bausha Hedatipara Village in the upazila.
Bausha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shafiqur Rahman said Umme Kulsum fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while she was playing beside it.
Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asadullah Al Galib, 6, son of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Durgapur Shahpara Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Galib went missing in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while bathing in it.
Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four found dead in four districts
Academic Prof Rafique Rahman Bhuiyan speaking as chief guest
Day-labourer killed in mudslide
Woman, son electrocuted
Hasina’s 75th birthday celebrated in Khulna
Three minors drown in two districts
Covid-19: 10 more people die, 50 more infected in 14 districts
World Tourism Day observed in districts


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft