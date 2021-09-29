Covid-19: 10 more people die, 50 more infected in 14 districts

Ten more people died of and 50 others have been infected with the coronavirus in 14 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Pirojpur district, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Six more people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Of the deceased, one was confirmed Covid positive while the remaining five showed symptoms of the virus.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi and one from Pabna District.

According to another report on Monday, four people died of and 35 have been infected with the coronavirus in seven districts of the division.

RMCH Director Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Chapainawabganj and one from Rajshahi districts.

Some 113 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,093 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Natore, eight in Bogura, seven in Sirajganj, six in Rajshahi, three in Joypurhat and one in Pabna districts.

A total of 1,660 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

However, some 37 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 94,048 in the division, the divisional director added.

PIROJPUR: Two more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,258 here.

Pirojpur Civil surgeon Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday morning.

A total of 83 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Besides, separate mobile courts in the district fined people Tk 1,950 for violating the health guidelines in the last 24 hours.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Shahin Mithu confirmed the drive.

BARISHAL: Some 13 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,896 here.

A total of 442 samples have been tested in six districts here in the last 24 hours where 13 people found positive for the virus.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases stand at 18,025 in Barishal including 10,394 in the city, 6,176 in Patuakhali, 6,176 in Bhola, 5,266 in Pirojpur, 3,850 in Barguna and 4,599 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, no death cases from the virus were reported in the division during this time.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 229 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 107 in Patuakhali, 91 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur, 97 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 69 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 42,321 in the division with the recovery rate of 94.26 per cent.



