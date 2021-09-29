Video
World Tourism Day observed in districts

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

A motorcycle rally was brought out in Bagerhat Town on Monday morning to mark the World Tourism Day. photo: observer

A motorcycle rally was brought out in Bagerhat Town on Monday morning to mark the World Tourism Day. photo: observer

The World Tourism Day was observed in districts including Bagerhat and Panchagarh on Monday like elsewhere in the globe, with much enthusiasm.
BAGERHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.
A motorcycle rally was brought out from Swadhinata Udyan in the morning, and it ended at Ghora Dighir Par adjacent to Shat Gombuj Mosque.
Later, a discussion meeting was held there.
Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Azizur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC Khondoker Mohammad Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Mosabberul Islam, Professor Bulbul Kabir, District Tourist Police In-Charge Mosharof Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Rizia Parvin, Shat Gombuj Union Parishad Chairman Sheikh Akhteruzzaman Bacchu and Journalist Babul Sarder, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Besides, a cultural programme was also organised there.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in Tentulia Upazila of the district.
A rally was brought out from the upazila parishad premises in the town at around 11am.  
Tentulia Travel and Tourism along with some social organisations including Journalist Club organised the programme.
People from all walks participated in the rally.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tetultala.
Tentulia Upazila Parishad Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu was present as chief guest while Journalist Club Convener Ashraful Islam presided over the meeting.
Tentulia UNO Sohag Chandra Saha, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station Abu Sayem Mia, Tourist Police OC Aminul Islam, World Tourism Day Celebration Committee Convener Journalist Sarker Haider, and Tentulia Travel and Tourism Director SK Doyal, among others, were also present at the           programme.


