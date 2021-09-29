Three minors drown in two districts

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Khatun, 5, daughter of Nurul Islam of Karnasuti Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father Nurul Islam said Jannatul was playing with another child Mithila beside a canal nearby the house at noon.

At one stage, they fell in the canal.

Later, locals rescued them and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jannatul dead.

Mithila is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

RAJSHAHI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bagha and Mohanpur upazilas of the district in two days.

A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Umme Kulsum, daughter of Mahibul Islam, a resident of Bausha Hedatipara Village in the upazila.

Bausha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shafiqur Rahman said Umme Kulsum fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asadullah Al Galib, 6, son of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Durgapur Shahpara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Galib went missing in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.







