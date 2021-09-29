Freeing Kirtankhola from illegal occupation demanded

BARISHAL, Sept 28: On the occasion of World Rivers Day, prominent citizens in the district demanded freeing the Kirtankhola River from pollution and illegal occupation.

The day was observed in the district on Monday morning. It was participated by prominent citizens of the district.

In the morning, a programme titled Nadi Kathan was organised on the Kirtankhola bank by the joint celebration committee. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jasim Uddin Haider was present as chief guest.

Speakers said, Kirtankhola is no longer a safe river; industrial effluent from various factories has polluted it; only one of the seven industrial units has effluent treatment plant (ETP).

Rafiqul Alam, divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said although there are 4,000 illegal occupants, action was taken against only 60.

DC JasimUddin Haider said proposals have been sent to the authorities concerned to evict illegal occupants of seven canals.







