40,000 villagers suffer for eroded road at Baraigram



The broken road at Kachhutia in Baraigram Upazila. photo: observer

Two kilometres (KM) of village road along the Boral River banks in Kachhutia area of the upazila have got broken in different points. Both public and transport movements are hampered seriously.

With the usual communication disruption about 40,000 people of these villages are suffering immensely. Farmers cannot bring their commodities to bazaars.

Houses of four landless families have also been embedded by the river. Locals have formed human chain for re-construction of the road.

Due to heavy rainfall and unplanned river excavation, the breaching has occurred in different points of the road from Kachhutia sluice gate to Aziz Member Bari.

People of the villages like Kachhutia, Joari, Tirail, Kella, Khoddakachhutia, and Bri-Kachhutia cannot bring their goods including agro-products to and from bazaars.

Students are facing disarray in going to school and college. With erosion of the houses, electric poles have been under erosion threat too.

Local Belal Hossain said, "We are day-earning people. We would bring agro-products at a low expense to different bazaars of Bonpara, Ahmedpur, and Moukhara. But we have to travel a long 5-6 km road to go to these bazaars. It is killing our time and increasing the cost."

Union Chairman Chand Mahmud said, the broken road is causing immense suffering to people. It is urgent to repair the road in consideration of public interest, he added.

Assistant Engineer of Baraigram zone of BMDA ( Barind Multipurpose Development Authority) Abul Kalam Azad said, "We are trying to restore public communication by fencing the broken parts with bamboos and drums for the time being."

Later it will be developed in the dry season, he added.









