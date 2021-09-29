Video
NK fires ‘missile’, insists on right to weapons tests

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

SEOUL, Sept 28: Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a presumed short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons.
The projectile was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile".
Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", North Korea's official name. It was the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
But she insisted that "impartiality" and mutual respect would be required, calling for South Korea to "stop spouting an impudent remark".
She condemned as "double standards" South Korean and US criticism of the North's military developments, while the allies build up their own capacities. Washington condemned the latest launch, with the State Department calling it a threat to North Korea's neighbours and the international community, and a "violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions".     -AFP


