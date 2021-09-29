Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Villarreal threaten Man Utd once more

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MANCHESTER, SEPT 28: Manchester United cross paths with Villarreal once more on Wednesday in desperate need of a win to avoid another European embarrassment and ease the rising pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Yellow Submarine emerged 11-10 winners from a marathon penalty shootout when the sides last met in the Europa League final in May to win their first ever major trophy.
Defeat extended Solskjaer's wait for silverware as United boss since taking charge in December 2019, but goalkeeper David de Gea was the fall guy in Gdansk.
The Spanish international's failure to stop a single Villarreal penalty was compounded when he was the only player from the 22 on both sides to fail to score from the spot.
At the time it looked like De Gea's days as United number one may be up, despite being one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.
Solskjaer had already handed the reigns to Dean Henderson towards the of the Premier League season and his decision not to at least bring on the England goalkeeper, who boasts a far better penalty record, became another stick with which to beat his management of the final.
But Henderson's health suffered badly after testing positive for coronavirus during pre-season, giving De Gea the gloves for the start of the campaign.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal threaten Man Utd once more
Italy hero Chiesa battling for Juve spot ahead of Chelsea visit
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica
Messi set to return as PSG and Man City go head to head
Ctg Premier League Football
ICC and BCCI invite WC participating team representatives to discuss Biosafety Plan


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft