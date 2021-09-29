Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Italy hero Chiesa battling for Juve spot ahead of Chelsea visit

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Sampdoria on September 26, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Sampdoria on September 26, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

MILAN, SEPT 28: Federico Chiesa has started his second season at Juventus with an uncertain position in coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans despite being one of the heroes of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.
Six matches into the Serie A season Chiesa has started in fewer games than he did helping Italy win this summer's European Championship, with Allegri focussing on Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata as the lynchpins of his Juve attack.
However with that pair injured and out of Wednesday's Champions League visit from defending champions Chelsea, Chiesa will be among those looking to profit with another decisive performance.
He levelled the scores in Juve's 3-2 win at Spezia midweek with a typical piece of skill and persistence, nutmegging Dimitrios Nikolaou before forcing home his only goal of the season so far.
However he caused fury in Allegri on Sunday when he wasted a glorious chance to score with Juve a goal ahead in a tight 3-2 win over Sampdoria.
The 23-year-old received a cute pass from Italy teammate Manuel Locatelli and then proceeded to dribble his way towards a shooting chance that never came in a packed penalty area at the Allianz Stadium.
Fortunately for the home side Locatelli was on hand seconds later to score the goal which ensured Juve won their second match on the bounce, but Allegri's annoyance was clear.
It wasn't the first time Chiesa has annoyed Allegri, who returned to the Juve bench this summer after two years away and has had a rocky start with his team in mid-table.
He targeted Chiesa for criticism after Juve's 1-1 home draw against AC Milan, when he came on four minutes before Ante Rebic scored the Rossoneri's equaliser and did little as Milan came close to snatching a win.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal threaten Man Utd once more
Italy hero Chiesa battling for Juve spot ahead of Chelsea visit
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica
Messi set to return as PSG and Man City go head to head
Ctg Premier League Football
ICC and BCCI invite WC participating team representatives to discuss Biosafety Plan


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft