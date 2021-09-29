Video
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES, SEPT 28: Lionel Messi headlines the Argentina squad for three South American World Cup qualifiers in October announced on Monday.
The Argentines are away to Paraguay on October 7 before hosting Uruguay three days later and wrapping up against Peru on October 14, also in Buenos Aires.
Argentina, with 18 points, are second in the standings behind Brazil, who have amassed 24 points in eight matches.
The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams and is to be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18.
Three Premier League players -- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero -- are in the Argentina squad even though the country is on Britain's coronavirus travel red list.
Travellers from red-listed countries must quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the UK.    -AFP


