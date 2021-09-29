Ctg Premier League Football

Customs Sporting Club made a flying start to the GPH Ispat CJKS-CDFA Premier League Football, which began on Monday at the MA Aziz Stadium. Ali Akbar Kanon of the Customs SC was named the man of the match and received his award from former national footballer Dipok Barua. Earlier, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and general secretary of Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha (CJKS) AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the league, jointly organised by CJKS and Chattagram District Football Association (CDFA). Executive Director of the league sponsor GPH Ispat and former cricketer Shovan Mahbud Shahauddin Raj was the special guest at the function. photo: Observer DESK