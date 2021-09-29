Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Sports

ICC and BCCI invite WC participating team representatives to discuss Biosafety Plan

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
BIPIN DANI

The International Cricket Council and the Indian cricket board have invited the representatives of all the World Cup participating nations to attend an online briefing on Thursday, where the Strategic Biosafety Plan will be discussed, it is learnt here.
"The strategic objective of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Biosafety Plan is to develop straightforward easily understood protocols, that are objectively rational and strictly enforced to safeguard the wellbeing of participants, spectators and the communities of the UAE and Oman", one of the sources, speaking exclusively, said.
The ICC has formulated the Biosafety Scientific Advisory Group of five members and India's Dr. Abhijit Salve is the Event Chief Medical Officer. The ICC event is being hosted by the Indian cricket board.
Dr. David Musker (ICC's Covid Compliance Officer), Prof. Joe Toressi (Independent Biosafety Scientific Advisor), Dr. Peter Harcourt (Chairman of the ICC Medical Advisory Panel) and Dr. Gurjit Bhogal (Independent Medical Chair) are the other members of the group.
Following representatives will attend the briefing, which is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm (UAE time).
Kate Beerworth & Alex Kountouris (Australia), Prasanth Panchada (Afghanistan), Debashish Chaudhary (Bangladesh), Dr. Nick Peirce & Moiz Moghal (England), Daminda Attanayake (Sri Lanka), Dayle Shackel (New Zealand), Dr. Shuaib Manjra (South Africa & ZW), Mark Rausa (Ireland), O. Gulston (West Indies) and Riaz Ahmed (Pakistan).
The ICC's other officials, Ms. Vanessa Hibkirk and Lorraine D'Souza will also attend the briefing, it is learnt.


