32 candidates submit nomination papers

All the 32 candidates who had collected the nomination papers for the upcoming general election of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), submitted the documents to the election commission on Monday.

The aspirants will compete for the 23 director posts. In category 1, which consists of regional and district cricket bodies, a total of 13 councillors will contest for 10 director posts while in category 2, which is consists of the members of cricket clubs of Dhaka metro, a total of 17 councillors will contest for 12 director posts, and, in category others, two councillors will contest for one director post.

At least seven directors are going to win the election unopposed. There is no competitor for Shafiul Alam Chowdhury from Sylhet, Akram Khan and A J M Nasir Uddin from Chattogram, Sheikh Sohel and Kazi Inam Ahmed from Khulna, Alamgir Khan from Barishal, and Anwarul Islam from Rangpur.

However, there will be a contest in choosing directors from Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions. In Dhaka, Tanvir Ahmed, Naimur Rahman, Ashfakul Islam and Khaled Hossain will compete for two posts while in Rajshahi, Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury and former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud Pilot will compete for one post.

The incumbent BCB president Nazmul Hassan will take part in the election as the councillor of the Abahani Limited, while former vice-president of BCB, Mahbub Ul Anam, will also compete in the election as a councillor of Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The election commission, which is led by the former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), Farhad Hossain, will sort the nomination papers and publish a list of the candidates on September 28.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their participation in the election on September 30. After that, the election commission will announce the final list of the candidates the same day. -UNB





