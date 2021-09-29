Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Championship

Booters on the way to Maldives

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team and officials before leaving for the Maldives in the afternoon on Tuesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team and officials before leaving for the Maldives in the afternoon on Tuesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

The national booters have left for the Maldives in the afternoon on Tuesday to play the SAFF Championship to be played from the first of October.
Although the Maldives was a co-host of the 2008 SAFF Championship, Bangladesh could not play there then. Bangladesh was not able to pass the group stage when those group matches were played in Sri Lanka, another co-host of that event.
It is the 13th edition of the championship this time. Along with their Spanish head coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras and coaching staff and team officials, the Bengal boys flew for the archipelagic state in the north-central Indian Ocean on the day.
Under the new coach and his new guidance, the boys are dreaming of doing well and clinching the trophy of the event. Bangladesh failed to survive the group stage for the last four times in a row.
This year, the event is to be played in a new format. Five of the seven members of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) are playing this time and the teams, being divided into two groups, will play in a round-robin league in the first round while the two toppers will fight for the trophy in the final.
Pakistan is currently suspended by FIFA, football's world governing body, in April due to third-party interference as it that was a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. On the other hand, Bhutan was unable to play the event due to the ongoing pandemic situation.
Due to the new format, Bangladesh too has a chance to do something in the SAFAF championship this time. The boys in red and green outfits have a match on 1st October against Sri Lanka while they are to face India in the second match on fourth October. Their third match is against the host on the 7th of October and the last group match is on 13th October against Nepal. The fans are waiting to see what the Jamal boys can do this time.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal threaten Man Utd once more
Italy hero Chiesa battling for Juve spot ahead of Chelsea visit
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica
Messi set to return as PSG and Man City go head to head
Ctg Premier League Football
ICC and BCCI invite WC participating team representatives to discuss Biosafety Plan


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft