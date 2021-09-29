Booters on the way to Maldives



Bangladesh national football team and officials before leaving for the Maldives in the afternoon on Tuesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

Although the Maldives was a co-host of the 2008 SAFF Championship, Bangladesh could not play there then. Bangladesh was not able to pass the group stage when those group matches were played in Sri Lanka, another co-host of that event.

It is the 13th edition of the championship this time. Along with their Spanish head coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras and coaching staff and team officials, the Bengal boys flew for the archipelagic state in the north-central Indian Ocean on the day.

Under the new coach and his new guidance, the boys are dreaming of doing well and clinching the trophy of the event. Bangladesh failed to survive the group stage for the last four times in a row.

This year, the event is to be played in a new format. Five of the seven members of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) are playing this time and the teams, being divided into two groups, will play in a round-robin league in the first round while the two toppers will fight for the trophy in the final.

Pakistan is currently suspended by FIFA, football's world governing body, in April due to third-party interference as it that was a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. On the other hand, Bhutan was unable to play the event due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Due to the new format, Bangladesh too has a chance to do something in the SAFAF championship this time. The boys in red and green outfits have a match on 1st October against Sri Lanka while they are to face India in the second match on fourth October. Their third match is against the host on the 7th of October and the last group match is on 13th October against Nepal. The fans are waiting to see what the Jamal boys can do this time.





