

Mushfiq's bat smiles as Bangladesh-A down HPs in first one-day

Batting first HPs lost their opener Parvez Hossain Emon in the very second over of the match. Emon managed three runs only. But 130 run's second wicket partnership between Tanjid Hasan Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy kept HPs at the right track. Joy departed for 38 while Tamim hammered to pile up 81 off 93 with six boundaries and couple of over boundaries.

After departure of Joy and Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and skipper Akbar Ali kept going domination over A-team bowlers. Dipu was caught behind the wickets but after picking up 51 off 64 while Akbar scored 28.

HPs however, failed to prolong their willow due to failure of middle and late-order collapse and even World Cup team member Shmim Patowari got out scoring eight runs. Thus, HPs were bowled out for 247 runs.

Part-time spinner Mosaddek Hossain was the main destroyer for A-team, who hauled four wickets allowing 31 runs while Rubel Hossain and Shohidul Islam shared two wickets each.

Chasing a mediocre target, Bangladesh-A batters started to show aggression from the very early. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto got out after windy 27 off 18 while skipper Mominul Haque departed for 29 runs.

Imrul Kayes and Mushfiq on the contrary, were stood as unbreakable walls for A-side. Kayes scored 60 off 81 and Mushi remained in the middle till the end with 70 off 91 hitting six boundaries backed by solitary over boundary. Besides, Mosaddek scored 24 and Mohammad Mithun was unbeaten with 28 as Bangladesh-A reached 252 for four from 47.5 overs.

