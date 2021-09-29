Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mushfiq's bat smiles as Bangladesh-A down HPs in first one-day

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Sports Reporter

Mushfiq's bat smiles as Bangladesh-A down HPs in first one-day

Mushfiq's bat smiles as Bangladesh-A down HPs in first one-day

Bangladesh-A team beat BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) in the first of the four match one-day series by six wickets riding on the bat of Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.
Batting first HPs lost their opener Parvez Hossain Emon in the very second over of the match. Emon managed three runs only. But 130 run's second wicket partnership between Tanjid Hasan Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy kept HPs at the right track. Joy departed for 38 while Tamim hammered to pile up 81 off 93 with six boundaries and couple of over boundaries.
After departure of Joy and Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and skipper Akbar Ali kept going domination over A-team bowlers. Dipu was caught behind the wickets but after picking up 51 off 64 while Akbar scored 28.
HPs however, failed to prolong their willow due to failure of middle and late-order collapse and even World Cup team member Shmim Patowari got out scoring eight runs. Thus, HPs were bowled out for 247 runs.
Part-time spinner Mosaddek Hossain was the main destroyer for A-team, who hauled four wickets allowing 31 runs while Rubel Hossain and Shohidul Islam shared two wickets each.
Chasing a mediocre target, Bangladesh-A batters started to show aggression from the very early. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto got out after windy 27 off 18 while skipper Mominul Haque departed for 29 runs.
Imrul Kayes and Mushfiq on the contrary, were stood as unbreakable walls for A-side. Kayes scored 60 off 81 and Mushi remained in the middle till the end with 70 off 91 hitting six boundaries backed by solitary over boundary.  Besides, Mosaddek scored 24 and Mohammad Mithun was unbeaten with 28 as Bangladesh-A reached 252 for four from 47.5 overs.
Sumon Khan took two wickets while Shmim and Aminul Biplob shared one wicket each.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal threaten Man Utd once more
Italy hero Chiesa battling for Juve spot ahead of Chelsea visit
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica
Messi set to return as PSG and Man City go head to head
Ctg Premier League Football
ICC and BCCI invite WC participating team representatives to discuss Biosafety Plan


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft