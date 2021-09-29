Tigers to depart for Muscat on Oct 3

Bangladesh Cricket Team will leave the country on October 3 to take part in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.

As per the schedule released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, the Tigers' World Cup journey will start with a video shoot on October 1 and will remain in home quarantine till undergoing a Covid-19 test on October 2 before boarding the flight for Muscat in the following day.

Bangladesh will have a one-day room quarantine in Muscat and will start practicing on October and continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. In Dubai they will also have to stay in one-day mandatory quarantine before a day of practice on October 11.

They will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).

Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland andPapua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.



Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Stand-by: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.







