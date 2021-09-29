Video
Home Back Page

Ridesharing bikers remain off roads

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Dhaka Ridesharing Drivers Union (DRDU), an app-based drivers' group, is observing work abstention on Tuesday to press home their six-point demands.
As part of the programme, the organisation members formed human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club this morning.
The announcement of the work stoppage came after a bike rider set fire to his motorcycle right before police on Monday at Badda Link Road in the capital out of anger.
Driver Shawkat Ali became frustrated due to frequent cases filed against him by traffic police.
His motorcycle started burning right before the pedestrians. Some of the onlookers videoed the incident and spread it on social media.
The six-point demand includes setting a 10 per cent commission on all sorts of rides, they also demanded an end to all sorts of police harassment on the way.
The spokespersons in the human chain alleged that ride sharing companies cut commission from the drivers on different issues.



