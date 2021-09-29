BFUJ election stayed for two months

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed the election of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) for two months which is scheduled to be held on October 23.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Justice Md. Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md. Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Mohammed Hasan Ferdous, former general secretary of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ), challenging the legality of the election of BFUJ on the ground that his name was not included in the voters list of BFUJ.

The HC also issued a ruling asking the BJUJ and CUJ to explain why writ petitioner's name would not be included in the voter list.

Besides, the HC also wanted to know from the labour ministry secretary to explain why the inaction of the director and registrar of Trade Unions, Divisional Labour Office in Dhaka to exercise his supervisory authority over BFUJ's election as per the Labour Law, would not be declared illegal.

Barrister Tirtha Shalil Paul and lawyer Nurul Karim appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MD Chowdhury represented the State.

In the writ petition, Hassan Ferdous said that he was a former general secretary of CUJ and member of the CUJ but his name was dropped from the BFUJ voter list.

He submitted an application to the BFUJ president and the registrar general of the trade union in August and September this year for amending the voter list by including his name, but they are yet to do it.









