There’s no alternative to Hasina: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that there is no alternative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to achieve the country's dream destination. Sheikh Hasina is the only alternative of Sheikh Hasina.

He made the remark while addressing a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka marking celebration of 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Progotoshil Sangbadik Mancho (Progressive Journalist Platform) organized the programme.

Press Club president Farida Yasmin chaired the discussion meeting while retired Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former media adviser to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also editor of the Daily Observer, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Dainik Sangbad Managing Editor Kashem Humayun also spoke the occasion.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said, "It's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday. She doesn't celebrate her birthday. We celebrate her birthday. We prayed to the God for her long life, so that people can celebrate her birth centenary in presence of the daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabnadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh is moving forward to the progress that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib dreamt." "There is no one who can take cool decision during the necessity like the Prime Minister," he added.

Mentioning about the progress in food production and poverty alleviation, he said Bangladesh changed under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter. It has now turned as food surplus country and heading towards as a middle income country from a least developed country.

"The poverty rate has now declined at only 20 percent from 40 per cent in 12 years. It has created positive image for the country globally and turned the country as a prestigious one," he added.

More than 1.5 lakh homeless people have already got house to live as gift from the premier. More 3 lakh people will get houses within December this year. The government has a target to provide shelters to around 9 lakh homeless families, he further added.







