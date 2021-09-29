Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

There’s no alternative to Hasina: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that there is no alternative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to achieve the country's dream destination. Sheikh Hasina is the only alternative of Sheikh Hasina.
He made the remark while addressing a discussion meeting at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka marking celebration of 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Progotoshil Sangbadik Mancho (Progressive Journalist Platform) organized the programme.
Press Club president Farida Yasmin chaired the discussion meeting while retired Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former media adviser to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also editor of the Daily Observer, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Dainik Sangbad Managing Editor Kashem Humayun also spoke the occasion.
Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said, "It's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday. She doesn't celebrate her birthday. We celebrate her birthday. We prayed to the God for her long life, so that people can celebrate her birth centenary in presence of the daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabnadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
"Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh is moving forward to the progress that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib dreamt." "There is no one who can take cool decision during the necessity like the Prime Minister," he added.
Mentioning about the progress in food production and poverty alleviation, he said Bangladesh changed under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter. It has now turned as food surplus country and heading towards as a middle income country from a least developed country.
"The poverty rate has now declined at only 20 percent from 40 per cent in 12 years. It has created positive image for the country globally and turned the country as a prestigious one," he added.
More than 1.5 lakh homeless people have already got house to live as gift from the premier. More 3 lakh people will get houses within December this year. The government has a target to provide shelters to around 9 lakh homeless families, he further added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ridesharing bikers remain off roads
World on catastrophic path to 2.7C warming: UN Chief
Several thoroughfares of the capital saw serious traffic
The ruling Awami League organized a discussion
BFUJ election stayed for two months
There’s no alternative to Hasina: Hasan
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
Matarbari Deep sea port works in full swing


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft