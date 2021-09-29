Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar

As a large quantity of human and household wastes, produced everyday by the Rohingyas sheltered in camps at Teknaf and Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, is destroying the environment and the eco-system, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) under the Local Government Division (LGD) has started work on the installation of 'Omni Processor (Waste to Energy)' for treating the wastes.

After treatment of human and natural wastes, the authority is planning to produce distilled water and waste-based electricity for use by the local community and 'ash' for using as natural fertilizer and component for producing various products in factories.

The distilled water would be produced by purifying the liquids removing contaminants and toxic minerals, according to DPHE officials relevant with the project.

With the financial support of Asian Development Bank (ADB) under its 'Emergency Assistance Project (EAP)', DPHE is implementing the project at the extension of Ukhiya Rohingya Camp-4 spending Tk 50.28 crore. Indian company - Ankur Scientific Energy Technology Ltd - has been assigned for the work with its own technology and machineries, project officials said.

During a visit to the Rohingya camp recently, it was seen that the installation work of the Omni Processor and construction of necessary infrastructure was going on in full swing at the project site. The construction would be completed within June 2022.

Regarding the project, Deputy Project Director Mustafizur Rahman told this correspondent the Indian company will provide necessary technical support and two years maintenance service after operation of the plant. Local employees will also be given necessary trainings to run the Omni Processor.

He said that the human and household natural wastes will be collected from local community for using in the project being established on around 6 acres of land.

Around 6,000kg faecal sludge, 5,000kg segregated organic waste and 500kg plastic waste would be used in the processor daily. Giving input of the waste, the authority would be able to produce 60 KW of electricity every day. At the same time, it would produce 1,200 litre of distilled water and 1.5 tonnes of ash every day.

It would also help to protect Bangladesh's air quality and achieve standard of environmental protection agency (EPA) of USA. More than 12.5 lakh Rohingya in camps and residents of Cox's Bazar municipality are would be directly benefited from the project, the DPD added.

Regarding the project, ADP representative Abul Kalam Azad told this correspondent it was initiated to protect environment and eco-system of the area treating the wastes generated by local and Rohingya people under its 'Emergency Assistance Project (EAP).

Once the project is implemented, environment and eco-system of Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhiya would be protected. Following its success, more such projects would be undertaken, he added.





