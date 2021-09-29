Matarbari Deep sea port works in full swing

CHATTOGRAM Sept 28: The construction works of all projects at Matarbari under Moheshkhali Upazila in Cox's Bazar district have been progressing fast.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan accompanied by several Secretaries of the Ministries visited Matarbari on Tuesday noon.

The Minister expressed his deep satisfaction over the progress of the ongoing projects of Matarbari deep sea port, Supercritical Coal based Power plant, Single Point Mooring project of BPC, and Petrobangla Projects.

The Minister assured them of necessary security and ensuring law and order situation so that works of the ongoing projects can continue smoothly. He also asked the concerned authorities of all projects to complete the works within the scheduled time.

Meanwhile, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan told the Daily Observer that the existing width of the Channel at Matarbari is 100 metre.

"We are trying to increase width of the Channel more", he said.

CPA Chairman said "We have already paid compensation to Cox's Bazar district administration for acquisition of 283 acres of land." He hoped that very soon they would acquire the land.

Shahjahan added that as soon as the lands are handed over to them they would begin the construction works of the Deep sea port. The members of the appointed Consultant "NIPPON KOEI" have been preparing the detailed Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the Matarbari Deep sea Port.

He also hoped that that the physical works of the Deep sea port are expected to begin in July in 2022 next.

The Matarbari deep sea port will be made fully functional by 2026 next.

The Matarbari port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing Exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop it into a regional hub of connectivity. The Matarbari Deep sea port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft. Presently only 9 metre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port.

With the construction of the Matarbari Deep sea port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port. The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing this Matarbari Port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.

The Matarbari sea port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra to handle the growing pressure of economic activities.

Of the total project cost of Taka 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari project, Taka 2,671.15 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest of Taka 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project includes a 14.7km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep-sea channel. The project area is some 40 nautical miles from the port at Chattogram.

The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025 having one multipurpose and one container terminal. The main channel of the port will have 16-metre water depth and the target is set to bring mother vessels of 8,000 TEUs in the port.







