Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:54 AM
BAF celebrates 50th founding anniversary

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) celebrated its 50th founding anniversary on Tuesday. BAF observes this day as Air Force Day.
Marking the day, Bangladesh Air Force put up an aerial display of numeric '50' by PT-6 aircrafts over Faridpur, Narayanganj and Dhaka districts, an ISPR release said. Fighter aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force comprising Mig-29 and F-7 flew over Godnail (Narayanganj), Eastern Refinery (Chattogram), house of AVM Sultan Mahmud (Officer Commanding, Kilo Flight) to commemorate the courageous contribution of Kilo Flight during Liberation War.
In addition to that, a fascinating fly past over Tejgaon airfield was conducted by C-130, K-8W, PT-6 aircraft, Mi-17 and Bell-212 helicopters.
On this occasion, spectacular fireworks and cultural programs were arranged in the evening. Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc graced the occasion as chief guest.
In the program, a documentary film based on 'Kilo Flight' was screened highlighting the contribution, sacrifice, spirit of independence and patriotism of the members of Bangladesh Air Force during the Liberation War.
Among others, Kilo Flight veterans, former Chiefs of Bangladesh Air Force, Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, invited guests, senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.    -BSS


