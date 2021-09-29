Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Business

Honda launches new advanced, affordable motorcycle

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited introduced Honda new XBlade Double Disc ABS and XBlade Single Disc at a ceremony on Sunday. The new "Street All-Rounder" XBlade is to fulfill the desire of customers looking for advanced and affordable motorcycle in 160cc class.
Attractively priced of  XBlade Double Disc with ABS- BDT. 1,92,000 and XBlade Single Disc BDT. 173,900 both are available at all Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer Showrooms nationwide from Monday.
Customers will get an attractive warranty policy of "2 years or 20,000 km" whichever comes earlier, with 4 free services, says a press release.
The concept of "All-Rounder" is defined as a complete package motorcycle with advanced features which bring balanced performance in the daily life. XBlade is complete package in terms of advanced style, good power & mileage, superior comfort features with affordable price.
XBlade is designed with advanced style features like Robo-Faced LED Headlamp, sharp sculpted fuel tank, sturdy rear tyre hugger fender, sporty under cowl, attractive front fork cover and dual outlet muffler which makes advanced choices of the customers
XBlade is equipped with double disc brake having Single Channel Anti-Lock Braking System at front. XBlade is safer for 276mm front and 220mm rear petal disc size which dissipates the heat and provides a better braking efficiency at any condition. In addition, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) enhances braking efficacy and a better control during hard-braking. Hazard switch provides cautions in case of emergency. 130mm wide rear tyre provides excellent grip and greater stability at any speed with the best control that fits the needs of urbanites.
Speaking on the occasion of new XBlade launching event, Mutsuo Usui, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, "Honda is continuously expanding business operations by increased investment, introducing new technologies and  global technical know-how. This year, we have already added engine assemble & ABS facilities in our factory. With these localization facilities and 4S dealership network, Honda is committed for affordable mobility solution with the aim of highest customers satisfaction in Bangladesh."
While explaining the XBlade features, Naresh Kumar Rattan, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing of BHL shared that, "XBlade single disc is well accepted among customers and thanks to customer we achieved 25,000 units sales mark quickly."



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
