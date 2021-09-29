Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo launches smartphone Y53s

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Vivo launches smartphone Y53s

Vivo launches smartphone Y53s

vivo, a leading global technology brand, recently launched their new mid-ranger, the Y53s, in Bangladesh. Designed with a youth-centric approach, the smartphone has garnered massive popularity in the country.  vivo Y53s costs Tk 22,990 in the Bangladesh market, says a press release.
The device has following top 5 features that won the young consumers over. The features are 64MP main camera; Extended RAM and Expandable ROM; Dependable battery and Multi-Turbo features.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honda launches new advanced, affordable motorcycle
Vivo launches smartphone Y53s
PUMA launches flagship store at Dhanmondi
IFIL Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over 291st meeting
Swisscontact, Khulna Shipyard to raise welding skills for youths
SBAC Bank elects Abdul Kadir Molla as a Chairman
Southeast Bank holds board meeting
Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft