

Vivo launches smartphone Y53s

The device has following top 5 features that won the young consumers over. The features are 64MP main camera; Extended RAM and Expandable ROM; Dependable battery and Multi-Turbo features.



vivo, a leading global technology brand, recently launched their new mid-ranger, the Y53s, in Bangladesh. Designed with a youth-centric approach, the smartphone has garnered massive popularity in the country. vivo Y53s costs Tk 22,990 in the Bangladesh market, says a press release.The device has following top 5 features that won the young consumers over. The features are 64MP main camera; Extended RAM and Expandable ROM; Dependable battery and Multi-Turbo features.