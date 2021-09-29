PUMA launches flagship store at Dhanmondi

Video
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:54 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

One of the largest sportswear manufacturer PUMA has opened their 2nd flagship store in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka after its first outlet in Banani. PUMA's exclusive franchising partner DBL Group launched this flagship store on Sunday last.
A vast range of lifestyle products such as- sneakers, bags, running shoes, walking shoes, t-shirts, running and training fitness lineups are also available at the new Dhanmondi 27 outlet, says a press release.
Like the Banani outlet, the Dhanmondi outlet has also been decorated following all the guidelines of PUMA Global.
During the launch, DBL Group's Chairman, Abdul Wahed; Vice Chairman, M. A. Rahim; Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO, M. A. Quader and other high officials were present during the launch. A crowd base of PUMA Fanatics of Dhanmondi were also noticed during the launch.
For the past 70 years, PUMA's ambition is to create modern, fast and performance driven products for the world's fastest athletes. Focusing on sports, PUMA also consider bringing sportswear, activewear and other style goods and products under one roof. With this motto in mind, different categories of athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories, and sportwear are  available at this new outlet.
PUMA's endeavor is to provide the taste of worldwide stylish and cutting-edge products to the consumers of our country. PUMA has plans for more stores in Dhaka to transcend the culture of business and sports along with PUMA's rich heritage and cultural authenticity to facilitate best experience towards the consumers of our country.


