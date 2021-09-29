

IFIL Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over 291st meeting







Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over 291st meeting of the Board of Directors of the company at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Sunday. IFIL Vice Chairman of the Board Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman Kaiser A Chowdhury, Directors Mostanser Billa, A.K. M. Sakhawat and Independent Director Md. Jahidur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.