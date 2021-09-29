Video
SBAC Bank elects Abdul Kadir Molla as a Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Abdul Kadir Molla

Abdul Kadir Molla

Industrialist Abdul Kadir Molla has been elected Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited. He was unanimously elected chairman of the Bank at its 126th board meeting held in head office, Motijheel recently.  He has been a sponsor director since the inception of the bank in 2013, says a press release.
Abdul Kadir Molla is the founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the Thermax Group Limited, which is the forefront of the garment sector. 100% export based this large group has more 16 international standard affiliates named Thermax Spinning Ltd, Thermax Knit Yarn Ltd, Thermax Yarn Dyeing Ltd, Thermax Woven Dyeing Ltd, Adury Apparels Ltd, Adury Knit Composite Ltd etc.
Abdul Kadir Molla has honored as Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh and also the recipient of Award of TAX LORD Family (Kar Bahadur Paribar) of National Board of Revenue.



