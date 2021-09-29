Southeast Bank holds board meeting



Southeast Bank Ltd has organized its 637th Board Meeting on Monday via digital platform. Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, Southeast Bank Ltd presided over the Board Meeting, says a press release.Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, M. A. Kashem, Chairman, Executive Committee and Director of the Board, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board and other members of the Board of Directors- Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md.Akikur Rahman, M.Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominated by Bay Leasing and Investment Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director, Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Independent Director, Mohammad Delwar Hussain, Independent Director, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director, S.M. Mainul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Masum Uddin Khan, SEVP and A.K.M. Nazmul Haider, Company Secretary participated in the meeting virtually. The members of the Board of Directors also discussed about Banks various business initiatives in details. They also discussed future planning of the Bank.