Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 6:53 AM
Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank and Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank exchanging documents after signing an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS). Other senior officials from both the organisations are also present. Under this agreement, all the branches of Dhaka Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other Govt fees. Treasury invoices can also be deposited through cash or cheque at any Dhaka Bank branch.


