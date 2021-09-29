

EBL cardholders to get benefit at Walking Lab

Walking Lab, a venture of BIPSH Medical Service Ltd. will offer exclusive benefits to EBL Cardholders, while collecting samples from their home for pathological tests at the desired laboratories, says a press release.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Dr. Nadira Sharmin, Chief Operating Officer of Walking Lab signed an agreement on digital platform in Dhaka recently.EBL SEVP and Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md. Tanbeer Dawood and Walking Lab Operation Manager Arafat Arefin Ankur, also took part at the signing ceremony.