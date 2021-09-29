Video
RD launches new products and new brand Aora

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

RD launches new products and new brand Aora

RD launches new products and new brand Aora

RD (Rangpur Dairy and Food Products Ltd.) launches some new products and a new brand through a splendid ceremony.
For several years, Rangpur Dairy and Food Products Ltd. has been producing and marketing various consumer products, including various types of UHT milk, as well as gaining the trust of consumers, says a press release.
Following this, the five-star hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city launched RD's new product and new brand 'Aora'.
After the recitation of the Holy Quran, RD's new product and new brand 'Aora' was launched by the Managing Director of Rangpur Dairy and Food Products Ltd.
RD's new products are RD UHT Coffee Milk, RD UHT Banana Milk, RD Mango Fruit Drinks, RD Orange Fruit Drinks, RD Lychee Fruit Drinks and RD Carbonated Beverages.
On the other hand, the products that the new brand 'Aora' has brought to the market are- Aora UHT Fresh Milk, Aora UHT Mango Milk, Aora UHT Chocolate Milk, Aora UHT Banana Milk, Aora UHT Strawberry Milk, Aora UHT Milk, Aora UHT Coffee Fruit Drinks, Aora Orange Fruit Drinks, Aora Lychee Fruit Drinks.
M. A. Kabir. At that time, he said, 'RD Milk started its journey in 2007. The world-renowned Danish brand is made with the touch of state-of-the-art technology, which ensures 100% purity. We produce milk and dairy products. In addition to dairy products, RD Food produces mango, lychee, orange fruit drinks and beverage products. Rangpur Dairy and Food Products Ltd. has been awarded BSTI, ISO, HALAL, HACCP & GMP certificates for its expertise in production and quality control. We collect milk directly from marginal farmers in different districts of the northern region in Bangladesh under our own management. We have set up a factory in Rangpur for easy availability of raw materials. By setting up Rangpur Dairy in the northern region in Bangladesh, we have played a role in economic transformation at the marginal level of the village'.
RD Company has 54 products. With the addition of 16 more products, the company's sales and marketing activities will be faster.  RD products are currently being exported to Dubai, Qatar, India, Bhutan and various countries in Africa to meet the demand of the country.
At the end of the programme, Fahim Kabir, Director, Rangpur Dairy and Food Products Ltd. thanked all those present. Senior officials of the company were also present on the occasion.


